Cheryl McMillen, 79, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Bria of Godfrey with her family by her side.
She was born on October 25, 1943 in Corpus Christi, TX the daughter of Raymond and Louise (Rock) Cobbel. She married Gary McMillen on August 18, 1967 at the United Methodist Church in Wood River and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2022.
Cheryl was an active member of Bethalto United Methodist Church. She was a teacher at East Alton-Wood River High School for many years. She served on the Bethalto Public Library Board and had a passion for reading. Always a book closeby for herself or the grandchildren. Cheryl was also an avid scrapbooker. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her husband, Gary.
Cheryl always had a warm smile and a laugh to share. She had great joy in spending time with family and especially the grandchildren. Cheryl selflessly devoted her time to the care of her husband and her mother. She is deeply loved and will be remembered as a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Wife.
Cheryl is survived by two daughters, Leslie McMillen of East Alton, and Wendy McMillen-Webster (Joe Moreland) of Bethalto; four grandchildren, Tyler McMillen (Selma McMillen), Dena Nesbit (Cory Elkins), Thomas Phipps (Gwen Orr), and Genna Webster; and ten great-grandchildren, Raistlynn McMillen, Mina McMillen, Miles Elkins, Nora Elkins, Odin Elkins, Pasida Elkins, Quill Elkins, Mila Phipps, Lyla Phipps, and Caid Shellstrom.
In addition to her husband, Gary; she is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene Cobbel; and her father and mother-in-law, Wendell and Obera McMillen.
Visitation will be held Wednesday February 8, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Ed Ingram officiating.
Burial will take place in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to 5 A's.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.