Charlotte Louise Stewart, 80, of Marine, Illinois passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 18, 1941 to Everett and Viola (Carver) Ray in St. Louis, Missouri. Charlotte met James O. Stewart, Sr. and they were married on September 7, 1957. Charlotte and James attended Bethel Chapel Pentecostal Church and later attended Calvary Life Church. Charlotte was married to James for 65 years. She especially loved family gatherings, playing games and puzzles, spending time in her flower and vegetable gardens, and cooking wonderful food or her family! She was creatively gifted – making clothes, porcelain dolls and so many other handicrafts. Besides her husband, James, Charlotte is survived by 3 Sons: James (Hidemi) Stewart, Jr., Raymond (Tonya) Stewart, John (Susan) Stewart; 1 daughter: Darlene (Michelle Dalton) Stewart; 8 Grandchildren: Jennifer (Joshua) Brimm, Tyler (Emilee Bridgeman) Stewart, Kayleigh (Zach Anderson) Stewart, John Anthony (Ashlee Brandt) Stewart, Miranda Stewart, Amanda (Devon) Nichols, Brady (Dana) Stewart, Danyel (Alex) Harder; 7 Great Grandchildren: Brooks and Baby Stewart; Avery Bailey, Thomas, Heidi, and Luke Rydberg; Bennett Gordon; and 1 sister Shirley Welborn. She is preceded in death by 3 brothers: Everett Ray, Jr., Lawrence Ray, Guy Ray and 4 sisters: Loraine Kelly, Margie Dickerson, Helen Estep, and Deloris Hawkins. Donations may be made to the family. Services for Charlotte are at Calvary Life Church in Granite City, Illinois on Wednesday, June 29 at 4 p.m. Visitation will be preceding the memorial service from 2 – 4 p.m. Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com.
