Charlotte O'Keefe, 83, passed away at Saturday, November 27, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on October 18, 1938 to Joseph and Dorothy (Dinker) Gordon. She married John O'Keefe in January of 1967 and he preceded her in death on June 9, 1997.
Charlotte was a member of Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton. She loved playing bingo and going to the Argosy Casino.
Charlotte is survived by her children and their spouses, Cassandra Hopper of Alton, Larry Hopper of TN, Bill and Julie Hopper of AZ; and John O'Keefe of IL; 19 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John O'Keefe; and a sister, Josephine.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 9 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Alton with Pastor Eric Lloyd officiating.
Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah, KY.
