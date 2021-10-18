Charlotte Lavina Hagen Jacobs, daughter of William G. Hagen and Kathryn Bimslager Hagen was born August 5, 1929 in Golden Eagle, Illinois. She died September 22, 2021 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Illinois. Charlotte was the middle child of six children. Preceding her in death were her infant sister, two brothers and in-laws; infant Kathleen, Ellis and Angie Hagen of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Bill and Monica Hagen of Golden Eagle, Illinois, Bob Gearing of Alton, Illinois and Walter Stroisch of Owensville, Missouri. Surviving are her sisters Generose Gearing of Alton, Illinois and Kathleen (Robert) Weatherford of Owensville, Missouri.
Charlotte married Clifford John Jacobs on November 9, 1946 in Brussels, Illinois. They celebrated 69 years of marriage prior to Cliff's death on November 26, 2015. Together they had five children, all of whom are surviving. Thomas (Barb) Jacobs of Brussels, Illinois, Sally (Jim) Weber-Hawthorne of Denison Texas, Gary (JoEllen) Jacobs of Santa Fe, New Mexico, David Jacobs of Sanford, Florida and Carol (Keith) Pohlman of Golden Eagle, Illinois. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Charlotte always said her greatest accomplishment in life was being a mom to her five children. We, her children, remember many great stories from our mom. The one that always put a smile on our face was how mom and dad met and fell in love. Mom's story goes that during a typical Brussels' wedding dance, dad took one glance at mom and then swept her off her feet. Their first dance led to a lifetime of happiness.
Charlotte was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Brussels, Illinois. She had been an active member of the Dorcas Society and participated in numerous church activities. For the past four years, Charlotte has been a resident of Morningside in Godfrey, Illinois. It was at Morningside that Charlotte met numerous friends and enjoyed playing pinochle, bingo and other fun activities. Charlotte was known as "the lucky one" because she seemed to win at everything.
Charlotte was loved by so many and she will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and enormous love for others! At the time of Charlotte's death, she was 92. A celebration of her life is scheduled for Saturday, October 23 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Brussels, Illinois at 10:00. Visitation will be held at St. Matthews Lutheran Church on Friday, October 22 from 4-8 p.m. and again on Saturday, October 23 from 9-10 prior to the service. Burial is at St. Matthews cemetery. A meal in the church hall will follow. Memorials may be given to : St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry in Hardin, Illinois and St. Matthews Dorcas Society in Brussels, Illinois.
