Charley Spann Sr.

Charley E. Spann Sr., was born on September 23, 1961 in Alton, Illinois to the union of Josephine (Ross) and James Spann Sr. Charley aka “Chuckie” was the fifth of seven children.
At a young age, Charley confessed his life to the Lord at St. Greater James Baptist Church with guidance and direction from his grandfather, the late Rev. Charley Ross (Bessie).
Charley proudly served in the United States Navy after graduating from Alton Senior High School in 1980. He was blessed with the love & devotion of Ms. Angeline Rogers for 33 years.
Charley was a licensed security officer. He worked as the Director of Security for the Alton Square Mall and security for the Alton Belle Casino. Charley was employed at Shell Oil Refinery prior to his illness. He was a passionate baseball player for a softball league.
Charley was a sports fanatic, he enjoyed engaging in conversation about sports history, trivia, and current events. Charley had a good sense of humor and enjoyed stretching the truth for a good laugh. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend to many who loved him dearly.
Charley was a proud father of three sons: Charlie Spann Jr; and twins Lyle Spann & Kyle Spann (deceased July 2020) Special sons: Lorenzo Cooper and Kenneth Rainford.
Charley E. Spann Sr., departed this life on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at St Anthony Hospital in Alton, Illinois after 61 years of life. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Josephine Spann and his twin son Kyle Spann.His memory will be forever cherished by Ms. Angeline Rogers of Alton, IL; sons, Charlie Spann Jr (Kendra) of Enterprise, KS; Lorenzo T Cooper of Macon, GA, Lyle Spann, and Kenneth Rainford both of Alton, IL; father Mr. James Spann Sr. (Evelyn) of South Bend, IN; six sisters, JoeAnn Brown (William) of Alton, IL; Victoria Clark (Nate) of Trussville AL; Maria Moore (Clifton) of Alton, IL; Marquato Rattler (Curtis) of O’Fallon, IL; Jackie Williams (Frank) of Englewood, OH and Sherry Cole(Dennis) of South Bend, IN; four brothers, James Spann Jr of Scottsdale, AZ, Marvin Spann of Woodriver, IL, Lamar Spann of South Bend, IN and Keith Spann (Tenisha) of Austin, TX; four uncles, Richard Ross (Theresa) of Ann Arbor, MI, Robert Spann Sr., Joe Spann and Roland Spann all of South Bend, IN. Charley’s life & memory will be forever celebrated by Angeline, Charlie, Lyle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, Jeff Vaughn, William Johnson and acquaintances.
Funeral Service will be held Friday March 18, 2022 Visitation 10:00 A.M. and Celebration of Life at 11:00 A.M. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home LLC.
1695 Oakwood Ave. Alton, IL 62002. Online guest book can be found at www.cathymwilliamsandsons.com