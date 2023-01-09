Charley Daughhetee

Charley Wren Daughhetee, 99, of Alton, passed away on Wednesday January 4, 2023, at 6:00 am at Willow Rose in Jerseyville.
He was born on October 15, 1923 in Naylor, MO, the son of Joel "Joe" and Lola (Wren) Daughhette. He married Mary Springgate Lewis in Febrary of 1974. She preceded him in death on May 9, 2006.
Charley was an Army Veteran, serving during WWII. He worked at Gene's Chrysler and RV Center for many years. Charley loved old cars.
Charley is survived by his children Sandra (Roy) Edwards of Alton; John (Cindy) Lewis of Godfrey; and Sharon (David) Deppe of WA; several grandchildren, including Kathy, Natalie, and Amy; many more great-grandchildren; and his pastor and truest friend he felt was another son, Douglas Haynes.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers, three sisters, and two stepsons.
A visitation will be held on Saturday January 14, 2023, from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am at Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene in Godfrey, with Pastor Douglas Haynes officiating. Burial at Valhalla Memorial Park will follow. Professional services will be handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
