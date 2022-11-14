Charles Winslow

Charlie Wayne Winslow, 57 of Worden passed away on Friday November 4, 2022. He was born August 26, 1965 in Alton IL. He was beloved by his aunts, many cousins and good friends. Charlie loved spending time with his family, going to dirt races with his cousins and fishing with his daughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and “Honker” and his daughter Heather Marie. Charlie touched so many lives with his outgoing personality. He never meet a stranger. He will be missed by many. His wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes scattered. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clark Bridge reopens, suspects in custody
- Motorcyclist airlifted after Godfrey crash
- 55 years for convicted murderer
- Alton Police Chief Pulido resigns, Ford appointed new chief
- Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
- New BJC Clinic coming to Godfrey
- Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
- Numerous charges for Alton man
- Other Madison County offices
- Harriss beats Tharp for State Senate 56th