Charles Winslow

Charlie Wayne Winslow, 57 of Worden passed away on Friday November 4, 2022. He was born August 26, 1965 in Alton IL. He was beloved by his aunts, many cousins and good friends. Charlie loved spending time with his family, going to dirt races with his cousins and fishing with his daughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and “Honker” and his daughter Heather Marie. Charlie touched so many lives with his outgoing personality. He never meet a stranger. He will be missed by many. His wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes scattered.  A celebration of life will take place at a later date.