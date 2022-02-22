Charles Waters

Charles Bernard Waters, 81, of Wood River passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 at Cedar Hurst in Granite City. He was born March 13, 1940 in Bethalto. He worked for 34 years before retiring from the Ford-Hazelwood Plant. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1961 – 1965. Charles enjoyed antique cars.
He is survived by his son, Charles Leo Waters of Wood River; daughter Theresa (Frank) Schwertman of Glen Carbon; four grandchildren; friend and caregiver, Carolyn Wallace of Wood River; and brother, Ronnie Waters of Calvert City, KY.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Francis Waters and Eva Abbie (Hulett) Reid; two half-brothers; two half -sisters and two sisters, Frances and Myrna.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 2 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
