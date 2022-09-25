Charles Wallace McLeary, 57, died at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home in Godfrey. Born January 23, 1965 in Linden, Texas, he was the son of Doris “Ann” (Baxley) Reeder (Claude Reeder) of Godfrey and the late George W. McLeary. Along with his mom and step-father, Charles is survived by three brothers, Michael R. Carter Jr. of Bethalto, Cody Carter of Godfrey, and Zachary Carter of Godfrey, three sisters, Kimberly Dawn Seelke-Hernandez (Joe) of Texas, Julie Arecco (Rick) of Florida, and Stacey Hoffman of Texas. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
