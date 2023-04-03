Charles Robert Streeper, 84, died at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Foxes Grove in Wood River. He was born February 8, 1939 in Alton the son of the late Calloway Travis and Helen Marcine (Weaver) Streeper, formally owners of Streeper Funeral Home in Alton. Charles served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a helicopter mechanic. He enjoyed being outdoors and collecting and repairing things. Charles retired from Streeper Funeral Home in Alton as a funeral assistant and later went on to work for Owens Illinois Glass and the power plant in Clinton, IL. On January 25, 1972 in Alton he married Kathryn Garvett and she survives, also surviving are one daughter, Cynthia Marcine Streeper Lenhardt of Alton, one son, Derrick Wayne Streeper of Alton, one granddaughter, Kathryn “Kadi” Lenhardt, one brother, Michael (Martha) Streeper and family, two sisters, Deborah (Gary) Reid and family, Patricia Streeper (Tully Larkin) and family and one sister in law, Judy Streeper and family. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, William T. Streeper. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Upper Alton Cemetery. Reverend Dr. Charles Hoekstra will officiate. Memorials may be made to a Military Charity of one’s choice. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
