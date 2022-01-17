Charles T. Simpson, Sr., 72, passed away 8:53 am, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Godfrey.
Born July 10, 1949 in Alton, he was the son of Ida (Keller) Simpson of Bethalto and the late Thomas Simpson.
A U.S. Army veteran, Charlie had worked as a steelworker and commercial fisherman before retiring.
He served overseas in the army and was a past commander of American Legion Post 648. He also was a retired member of the Bushpilot MC Club.
Surviving are a son, Charles T., Jr. (Diana) Simpson of Alton; daughters, Traci (Michael) Lang of St. Louis, Jennifer (Doug) Vanwatermeulen of Ellsworth, WI; seven grandchildren; and great grandchild, Oliver.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Danny Simpson.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, Friday, January 21, 2022 at Marks mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Tom Foster will officiate.
Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.