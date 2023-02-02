Charles Wm. Pence, 50, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born on January 9, 1973 in Dublin, California, the son of Herman Leroy and Pearl H., (Jones) Pence. He married Melissa Ambrose on November 13, 2009 in Edwardsville and she survives.
Charles was a driver for Lafore Trucking Service. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, Melissa; he is survived by two children, Justice Pence and Charles Pence Jr.; a brother Dewayne Pence; a step-father, Willard Inman; a mother-in-law, Victoria "Vicki" Ambrose; three brothers-in-law, Chuck and Candy Ambrose, Gary and Ramona Ambrose, and Brad and Casey Ambrose; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Liberty Pence; a brother, Leroy Pence; and a father-in-law, Gary Ambrose.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will take place in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Melissa Pence for the children's future education.
