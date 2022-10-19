Charles V. “Chuck” Morten, 85, died at 5:46 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. Born May 21, 1937 in Alton, he was the son of Lorenzo D. and Frances T. (Wargel) Morten. Mr. Morten retired as an engineer for the Alton Fire Department. He married the former Shirley Wyman on May 19, 1956 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Alton. She survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Pamala “Pam” Mizell (David) of Wood River, Kathleen “Kem” Wiegand (Ron) of Wood River, and Tamara “Tim” Garrett of Brighton, six grandchildren, Cathy Weatherby (Ben), Apryl Gresham (Kenny), Matt Wiegand, Mike Wiegand (Rachel), T.R. Garrett, and Melanie Bozovich (Nik), and a grandson-in-law, Wally Miller, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, an infant brother, a son-in-law, Beaver Garrett, a granddaughter, Terra Miller, a grandson, Paul Garrett and a great granddaughter. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
