Charles Maurice Ross, Sr. died at the age of 92 in his home in Alton, Illinois on April 20, 2023. He was born to Charles L. and Julia Crouse Ross on
January 7, 1931 in Alton, IL.
On September 12, 1959, he married the former Nancy Masterson, who survives.
Charles graduated Alton High School in January 1949. He was the President of his graduating class, a DeMolay and Chevalier, as well as a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge.
After high school graduation he attended Shurtleff College while working at Laclede Steel in Alton, IL. He was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1953 and was stationed at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas for Nike Missile training and in Van Nuys, California with the Nike Headquarters Battalion. After he was discharged in 1955, he returned to Laclede Steel where he met his future wife. He returned to college in 1956 at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL and graduated in 1958 with a B.S. in Geology.
Upon graduation, he worked for the U.S. Air Force’s Aeronautical Chart and Information Center (ACIC). He worked on all Apollo Space programs, which included working closely with NASA and mapping the moon for the successful Apollo Moon Landing in 1969. In 1972, ACIC was folded into the Defense Mapping Agency Aerospace Center (currently part of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency), from which he retired in 1988.
Charles was a devoted, loving, and beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and uncle. He was a perfectionist, a talented woodworker and craftsman, as well as a meticulous preservationist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles L. and Julia; his sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Robert F. Day; sister-in-law Linda Broughton Ross; his wife’s parents, Herman and Stella Masterson; and niece Janice Day Scott.
In addition to Nancy, his wife of 63 years, he is survived by his brother Kenneth of Owensboro, KY; three children, Charles M. Jr of Alton, IL, Rochelle R. Hance (Brent) of Wildwood, MO, and Derek D. of Dorsey, IL; five grandchildren Spencer Ross, Zachary Ross (Emily), Lauren Hance (Matthew Busse), Abigail Ross, and Harrison Ross; nieces and nephew Dawn Day Freeman (David); Pamela Ross Foster (Rick); Robert R. Day (Joanna); Karen Ross Danhaur (Dr. David); and Suzanne Ross Bolton (Rob); Jon Scott; and numerous grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
He donated his body to science (Washington University School of Medicine). Per his request, there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to his family in care of Gent Funeral Home, 2409 State Street, Alton, IL 62002. Charitable donations in his memory may be made to The Sierra Club or a charity of one’s choice. Online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com