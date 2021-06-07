Charles M. Wilson Jr., 78, of Bethalto passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was born August 5, 1942 in Alton to Charles Milton Wilson and Ethel May Wilson.
He married Theresa Ann Boomershine February 14, 1989; she preceded him in death December 18, 2014.
Charles loved to fish in his free time and spend time with his family.
He is survived by a son, Christopher (Tory Ferdinando) Wilson of East Alton; daughters, Charlotte Boomershine, Samantha (Leroy Declue) Boomershine and Ashley (Keith Summers) Mincey all of Alton and Dawn Dennis Knutt of Panama; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: two brothers and four sisters.
Visitation will be held from 1:30-3:00 Wednesday June 9, 2021 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.