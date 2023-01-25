Charles Hendricks

Charles Allen Hendricks, 83, formerly of Hartford, loving husband and father of two, joined other loved ones in heaven, surrounded by family on Monday, January 23 in Lees Summit, MO.
Born April 14, 1939 in Hartford, the son of Phillip and Lura (Sumner) Hendricks.
After graduating East Alton-Wood River High School in 1957, Charles served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961., stationed in Toul, France. He was awarded a "Good Conduct" Metal and traveled Europe playing basketball on the U.S. Army team.
On June 24, 1961 at the Hartford Assembly of God Church, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Jean Spann.
Charlie was loved by his many friends and family members. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and a faithful member of Hartford Assembly of God Church. his entire life, serving as a Royal Ranger Commander, Youth Director, Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher. He also served on the Deacon Board from 1962-2013. He was forever grateful for his opportunity to minister and influence young lives for Jesus Christ in Royal Rangers, where he was promoted to Executive Leadership as Illinois District Aide-de-Camp and Illinois District Commander. He was also on the Wood River Township Hospital Chaplain's Committee.
Charlie loved his community. He served as Mayor of the Village of Hartford from 1981-1989. He had served as a Village Trustee from 1969 to 1976 and again from 2009 to 2013; was a 14 year member of the Hartford Fire Department all while working in the Fabrication Department of the Olin Corporation from 1957 to 1994.
He loved his family dearly, with his greatest joy being able to spend time with his two children and four grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife; two beautiful daughters, Marla Sue (Ron) Sparks of Lees Summit, MO, Stacy Lynn (Andrew) Fraser of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Ryan Sparks, Morgan Sparks, Drew Fraser, Evan Fraser; brothers-in-law, James Spann of Hartford, Alvin (Jeanette) Spann of Hartford; and sister-in-law, Shirley Spann of Godfrey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; older sister, Phyllis Brown, two infant siblings, Phoebe Hendricks and Leroy Sumner; in-laws, Clyde and Gladys Spann; brothers-in-law, Clyde Spann, Jr., Leslie Brown; sisters-in-law, Patsy Spann and Joyce Spann.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Thursday, January 26 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where services will be conducted at 11 am, Friday.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials are suggested to Convoy of Hope Assemblies of God.