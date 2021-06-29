Charles H. Sewell, 61 of Alton passed away at 11:00 P.M. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 19, 1960 to the late Richard E. Sewell and Barbara J. (Lawson) Sewell of Alton.
Charles married Annette E. (Wren) Sewell on April 1, 1982 in Alton. Annette survives and resides in Alton.
He was an avid bowler and bowled in bowling leagues at Bowl Haven. Charles also loved to past time at his favorite fishing holes and spending time with nature while camping.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by one brother, Tim Sewell of North Carolina, three sisters, Julie Smith, Cheryl Sewell and Carol Scoggins all of Alton, father-in-law, Vernon Wren of Alton and his 2nd family; Harry and Shelly Arter and the Arter boys.
Along with his father, Charles was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Carol Wren.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Cremation rites will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his wife Annette. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com