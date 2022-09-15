Charles Goen

Charles Elmer Goen, 87, passed away peacefully at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home in Alton. Born July 9, 1935 in Wood River, he was the son of Elmer C. and Lucille (Webster) Goen. Mr. Goen served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a loyal member of Knights of Columbus, Eagles Lodge, Moose Lodge, American Legion and VFW Post 1308. He retired as a machinist for American Steel and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. His wife Nancy Goen preceded him in death on May 20, 2017. Surviving is a daughter, Denise Sugent (Joseph) of Alton, two sons, David Goen of Alton and Dennis Goen (Kay) of Fieldon, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Derrick Goen and two sisters, Angela Goen and Joan Goen. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash
- Juvenile dies in Alton crash
- Man wanted for questioning in fatal Metro-East accident
- Man shot on Ridge Street in Alton
- Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe
- Alton Treasurer wants out of gaming licensing
- Man injured while trimming tree
- Jason Kupinski
- Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
- No suspected ties to theft ring in fatal Alton crash