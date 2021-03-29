Charles David Moore, 70, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at home with his family by his side.
He was born on December 20, 1950 in Alton, IL to Charles Frederick & Dorothy Lucille (Stice) Moore.
He began his career at the Madison County Court house where he worked in the Maps and Plats Department and met his wife Ann Lucille Meyer. Charles David married Ann Lucille Meyer on April 5, 1974 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, IL. She survives.
He worked as a Machinist for Schoenewies Tool & Die until 1993 when they closed. He then worked for Granite City Steel until he retired in 2007. He was an enthusiast of Ancestry and they loved to travel and go to family gravesites.
In addition to his wife, Ann Lucille, he is also survived by a son, Charles "Eric” (Michelle Carol) Moore of Dorsey, IL; a grandson, Charles "Michael" Moore of Dorsey, IL; a granddaughter, Ella Lynn Freeland of O'Fallon, IL; a sister, Catherine (John) McDaniel of Floristel, MO; and several aunts and uncles, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Danny Leon Moore.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Bethalto, Illinois.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 11:00 am at the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, Bethalto, Illinois, with Pastor Kale Hanson, officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto or First Baptist Church in Bethalto.
