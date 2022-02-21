Charles D. McCann, 86, passed away at 2:25am on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Garden View Care Center in Chesterfield, Missouri. He was born on June 3, 1935, in Charleston, Missouri, the son of the late Fred and Lillian (Funderburk) McCann. He married the former Betty Staggs on June 16, 1962, in St. Louis, and she survives. Other survivors include a son and daughter in law: Charlton and Susan McCann of Foristell, Missouri, his step - children: Linda and Bob Lindner of Laze of the Ozarks, Missouri, Chuck and Gina Isaac of Desoto, Missouri, Brenda Isaac of Arkansas, Missouri, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, four sisters, three brothers, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Charles was employed at General Motors for over forty years. A veteran of the United States Army, Charles, was a past member of the American Legion. He enjoyed visiting with his family and friends, and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and one brother.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10am until time of services at 12pm on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.
