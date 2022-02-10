Charles Fredrick Crisler, 61, passed away 10:19 pm, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at his residence.
Born October 17, 1960 in St. Louis County, MO, he was the son of Ardella (Pace) Crisler of St. Peters, MO and the late Kenneth Crisler.
He had been an independent OTR truck driver.
On August 221, 2004 in Wood River, he was married to Kathy Large. She survives.
Surviving also are step-sons, William Michael of Granite City, Timothy Michael of Wood River; daughter, Whitney (Eric) Michael of Troy, MO; grandchildren, Ethan Michael, Alexis McNamara, Nicole McNamara, Pierce Michael, Tobias Michael, Jocylyn Michael, Gabriel Michael, Wyatt Michael and Owen Michael; and two sisters, Kayte Crisler of Florissant, MO and Sheryl Crisler of St. Peters, MO.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Ronald Crisler.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be from 4pm until time of service at 6 pm, Tuesday, February 15 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.