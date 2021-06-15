Charles “Chuck” Samuel Blasingim, 88, passed away at 1:19 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at his residence, with his family by his side.
Chuck was born on January 15, 1933 in Hickman, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Luther W. and Virgle May (Forsite) Blasingim.
He married the former Jackie E. Marshall of East Alton and have had many years together.
Chuck was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a long time member of the First Family Church in East Alton.
After working over 30 years as a Crain Operator for Laclede Steel in Alton, he retired.
Besides his wife Jackie, he is survived by one daughter, Tina and Steve Nance of South Roxana; three sons, Mark Blasingim of Ft. Myers, Florida, Kevin and Gwen Blasingim of Erwin, North Carolina, James Shoreack of East Alton; eight grandchildren, Laura Blasingim, Justin Blasingim, Kevin Jr. Blasingim, Breanna Thomas, Tiffany and Steve Eckmeyer, Triston Zaremba, Jason Eldridge, Heather Hieke and Joseph; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Bricker` and Scott Davis; Dorothy Whyers; three brothers, David and Karen Blasingim, Oman Blasingim, Ronnie Blasingim; one step brother, Bill and Tamra Hunter; several nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee Zaremba; one sister, Ruth Collins; One brother, Billy Joe Blasingim.
A celebration of Chuck’s life will begin at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday June 16, 2021 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Services will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Vollmar officiating.
Burial will be at Short Cemetery in Cottage Hills at a later date.
Memorials have been designated to the First Friends Church in East Alton.