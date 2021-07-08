Charles C. Ford, 84, passed away at Tuesday July 6, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born on June 8, 1937 in Tulsa, OK, the son of Charles T. & Genoa (Davis) Ford
He married Harriet Murray on April 19, 1957 in Tulsa, OK and she preceded him in death on November 6, 2001. He then married Pat Gratz on November 9, 2007.
Charles was a pilot in the Air Force and for TWA and loved to fly his own plane. He was a member of the Aeries Wine Club in Grafton, loved to play bridge, enjoyed computer games, an avid reader and was a member of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary.
Charles is survived by his wife, Pat Gratz Ford of Godfrey, IL; a son, Charles "Chuck" (Susie) Ford of O Fallon, IL; a daughter, Patty (Jeff) Crawley of Springfield, MO, three grandsons, Charlie (Amanda) Ford of Collinsville, IL, David (Katie) Ford of St. Peters, MO, Ross (Randi) Ford of Kirbyville, MO; one great-granddaughter, Finley Ford, two great grandsons, Ansen Ford, and Sherman Jo Ford; two step sons, Dan Gratz of St. Charles, MO, Bill (Danielle) Gratz of Hazelwood, MO; two step daughters, Liz Gratz of St. Peters, MO, Theresa Gratz of St.Louis, MO; a brother-in-law, Ron Behnke of Appleton, WI; three step granddaughters, McKenzie Gratz, Kelsey Gratz, Mya Gratz; and a step grandson, Brendan Gratz.
He was preceded in death by wife, Harriet Ford, a son, Tim Ford, and a sister, Barbara Behnke.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Godfrey, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 4:00 pm at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, Godfrey, Illinois.
Cremation will follow and Inurnment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Alton VFW Post 1308 Ritual Team.
