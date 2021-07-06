Charles (Atlas) Albert Heintz, 65, lost his battle with brain cancer on July 4, 2021. He was born to Victor and Lillian (Audrey) Heintz in Alton on April 8, 1956.
He graduated from Marquette High School in 1974. His education continued at Lewis and Clark Community College, which was briefly interrupted to treat a brain tumor that by all rights should have already taken his life. Instead, he went on to finish his schooling and live the gift of life 47 more years.
He retired from the United States Postal Service after thirty years of loyal service, working from the Alton branch on Belle Street. Shortly after retiring he snagged his dream job, working part time at Rolling Hills Golf Club for the next eight years. This allowed him to spend each day where his only real passion lay, either in a working capacity, or playing. In that time, he managed to score three aces, to which he often said, that just proved anybody could get a hole in one.
Your wit will be missed.
He married the former Elizabeth (Beth) Gaddis on April 2, 1982. She survives, along with their three sons, Gregory and Andrew of Alton and Bradley of Godfrey. Also surviving are his sisters, Barbara (Don) Crowson of Peoria, IL, Marilyn (James) Davis of Godfrey, IL, Frances (Paul) Ventimiglia of Middletown, OH, and Theresa (Jimmy) Cranmer of Godfrey, IL. Brothers, Victor (Barbara, MD) of Rochester, NY, and William, DMD (Ellen) of Alton. Brothers-in-law Richard (Judy) Whalen of Murfreesboro, TN and Theodore (Lucette) Gaddis of Springfield, IL and sister-in-law, Moreland Gaddis of Godfrey. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Whalen and nephew Aaron Whalen.
Per his wishes there will be no funeral or burial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Junior Division, Rolling Hills Golf Club.
His family would like to express their gratitude for all the visits, phone calls, offers of help, meals, cards, gifts, and most of all for the prayers that truly cannot be numbered. What all these added to his days cannot be measured. Thank you all so very much for this love and support.
Thank you to Vitas Healthcare for their wonderful care during Charlie’s last months. Special thanks to Diane and Debbie. You ladies made life much easier, and you will not be forgotten. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com