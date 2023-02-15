Cecile Russell

Cecile Ilene “Wendy” Russell, 84, died at 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born February 26, 1938 in Beechnut, IL the daughter of the late Logan and Viola (Bowers) Thompson. She worked for many years at Beverly Farm in Godfrey and at Alton Memorial Hospital. On September 21, 1968 in Alton she married Jimmie Russell and he preceded her in death. Surviving are one daughter, Cheryl Reap (Jamie) of Third Lake, IL, four sons, Dennis Dunn (Stacy) of Ranchester, WY, Steven Russell of Godfrey, IL, Lance Russell (Becky) of Bowling Green, KY and Danny Russell (Shelia) of Fosterburg, IL, ten grandchildren, Nicole (Adam) Rosics, Bridgett (Loren) Ruttinger, Ryan Dunn, Sean (Maria) Reap, Timothy (Madelyn) Reap, Victoria (Chris) Banghart, Jacob Russell, Joshua Russell, Casey Russell and Emma Russell, fourteen great grandchildren, one brother, Donald Thompson (Evelyn) of Granite City, IL and Mary Thompson of CA. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. noon on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Entombment will be Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor Jeff Warix will officiate. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
