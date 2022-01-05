Cecil Anderson Page, 77, passed away at 8:28 a.m., Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey with his family by his side.
Cecil was born on November 16, 1944 in Stewart County, TN. He was the son of the late Selbern S. and Margie D. (Mathis) Page.
Cecil and the former Cynthia G. Clymer of East Alton were married on March 12, 1965 in Elizabethtown, IL.
He was owner operator of Page Trucking in Wood River for 48 years, retiring in 2013.
Cecil was a member of the Wood River Moose and was also an avid Golfer.
Besides his wife, Cecil is survived by one daughter, Kerri and Rodney Eveans of East Alton; one granddaughter, Randi Bailey and Evan of Godfrey; three grandsons, Reese Eveans of East Alton, Skyler Agles of Alton, Landon Agles of Alton; two great-grandchildren, Palmer and Perry Bailey; one sister, Barbara Wallace of Dover, TN.
Along with his parent’s, Cecil was preceded in death by a daughter, Whitney Agles.
Services will be private.
Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials may be given to that of one’s choice.
Gray Funeral Home of Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences at www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com