Cathy Courtoise, 69, passed away at 12:38am on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Barnes – Jewish Hospital. She was born on April 19, 1952, in Washington, Missouri. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Ruth (Breckenkamp) Hoemann. She married Leroy Courtoise on August 29, 1970, in Washington, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on November 10, 1988. Cathy and her longtime companion, Larry Courtoise, who passed away on February 13, 2022, is survived by her two sons and their wives: Brian and Jennifer Courtoise of Bethalto, Jason and Crystal Courtoise of Bethalto, a special niece, Casey Courtoise of Cottage Hills, her grandchildren: Alyssa and Cody Jones, Lindsey Courtoise, Griffen Courtoise, Gracie Courtoise Riley Courtoise, Ethan Skiff, two great granddaughters: Elliana and Ensley, three sisters and two brothers in law: Bonnie and Tim Dixon, Sally and Henry Kreftmeyer, Treasa Selph, three brothers and two sisters in law: Larry and Brenda Hoemann, David and Peggy Hoemann, Mark Hoemann, life long best friend: Margaret Emily, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Cathy owned and operated Madison County Trenching, Inc. for thirty years prior to owning and operating Classic Auto Wash, Inc. in East Alton since 2003. Cathy loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, and her great grandkids. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother: Dennis Hoemann, a sister: Betty Daniels, and an infant sister: Catherine Hoemann.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9am until time of services at 11:30am on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Rev. Willard Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Pre – School and will be accepted at the church.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangement