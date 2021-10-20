Catherine Skordos passed away peacefully October 19, 2021, at her home.
She was born February 2, 1936, the sixth child born to the late John and Irene Lafakis.
She married Harry M. Skordos on November 11, 1961, at the Episcopalian Church in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2007.
Catherine obtained her education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and thereafter began her lifelong dedication to education. After her graduation she began working for the Bethalto School District #8 for many years, retiring in 2000. She tirelessly and quietly encouraged, supported, and challenged her students to strive to be the very best that they could be, and was genuinely pleased and took great pride in the multitude of students that she had witnessed become successful and content adults. She was also a very spiritual and compassionate woman who left an imprint on everyone that she came in contact with. She didn't just converse casually with friends, she listened and she cared.
She enjoyed swimming aerobics and Bridge Club activities in the local area.
She was a member of the Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Swansea, Illinois.
Catherine's marriage to Harry Skordos had been spent enjoying their two children Chrisula and Michael and their grandchildren as well as their numerous adventures during their summer vacations. Sharing their life with their family made their life very enjoyable.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Drs. Chrisula (Skordos) and Rodney Zollars; her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Crystal Skordos; and seven grandchildren whom she adored: Dr. Harry Zollars, Drs. Catherine (Zollars) and Cameron Finch, Dr. Irene Zollars, Harry, Katie, John, and Kristen Skordos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Skordos, her parents, and siblings.
A private memorial service was conducted with immediate family members.
Burial took place at the Rose Lawn Cemetery immediately following the service at
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Father Achilles Karathanos as officiant.
Memorials may be given to the Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Swansea, Illinois.
