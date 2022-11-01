Catherine Colter

Catherine E. Colter, 103, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born July 27, 1919 in Warren, PA, she was the daughter of Otto and Hilma (Grundberg) Stromdahl.
She had worked as a registered nurse in Warren, PA before retiring.
On March 21, 1942in Warren, PA, she married Robert James Colter. He died in 2019.
Surviving are a daughter, Carolyn (Loree) Riggs of Rochester, IL; four grandchildren, Amee Lee, Kristen Vaira, Robert Andrew Colter, Ann Winning; and daughter-in-law, Fran Colter of Troy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Robert Colter; three brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation will be from 10am until time of service at 12 pm, Friday, November 4 at First United Methodist Church in East Alton. Rev. Edward Granadosin will officiate.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Warren, PA.
Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church in East Alton, where she had been a member.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.