Catherine Ann (Scoggins) Weirich, our loving Wife and Mother, has been called to Heaven and will now be rejoining her family in the presence of God the Almighty Father following a culmination of ongoing physical setbacks. She died peacefully at the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation Center on College Avenue at 1:55 p.m. on October 9 with family by her side.
Cathy was born on March 4, 1949, in Shawnee, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mildred (Harvey) Scoggins; her older siblings, Walter “Lem” Scoggins, Mary Jane Jenniches Thomas Haycraft, Michael Scoggins; and her niece Laura Thomas.
A near lifelong Alton resident, her smile and zest for life, her love and devotion to her extended family, passion for gardening, music, dancing, arts and crafts and cooking will be missed by all.
She leaves behind her dear loving husband of over 52 years, Gregory Charles Weirich, 72, of Alton; and a nephew, Michael (Mary) Jenniches of Alton, who she raised as her own; and Michael's children, Corey Jenniches of Alton and Claire Jenniches of Chicago.
Cathy graduated from Alton High School in 1967 and met the love of her life, Greg Weirich, a year later, following a horrific car accident in which he barely survived; and they soon married. Almost overnight and without hesitation, she took in and began to raise all three of her sister's children. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong St. Mary's parishioner.
She attended classes at Monticello College in Godfrey and worked for a period of time for Tomboy (Pearl Market). She ran an in-home day care, and then worked for Alton City Hall as the secretary to Mayor Voumard. For eight years she ran a crafts business out of her home, The Pea Patch, and finally for over 10 years she became the personal chef for the Priests at St. Mary's before retiring.
She had many proud accomplishments in her life. Besides raising her three children, Cathy initiated, organized and choreographed, for the Marquette High School girls, the first ever Pom- Pom squad A Touch of Class in the early 1980's. She worked methodically alongside Greg on maintaining their huge garden and won a Pride Inc. award for Home of the Month in July of 2011. She started and ran the All 60's Facebook page and for a decade, and with help from friends, held the All 60's high school reunion party downtown Alton every September. Yearly she worked tirelessly to solicit donations to give to many organizations around town or to help feed the poor, put socks on children's feet and give to the Riverbender Community Center, to name a few. Her daily morning inspirational Facebook greeting provided joy. Later in life, she turned to photography as a hobby, saw beauty everywhere she looked and took some really amazing pictures of nature. She cherished her neighbors.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's in Alton at 10 am. November 20. A celebration of life get-together will take place immediately following at Mac's Timeout Downtown until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please offer up Masses at St. Mary's for the repose of her soul.