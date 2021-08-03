Cassie Cameron, 19, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her residence. She was born on February 15, 2002, in Maryville, IL. The daughter of Troy and Kristin (Minton) Cameron of Bethalto. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son: Kayden James Cameron of Bethalto, two brothers: Tyler and Chase Cameron of Bethalto, her paternal grandparents: Jerry and Cathy Cameron of Rosewood Heights, her maternal grandmother: Mary Beth Minton of Bethalto, her aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather: Derek Minton.
Cassie graduated from Excel High School in 2020. She was attending Lewis and Clark Community College with aspirations of becoming a psychologist. She attended and was baptized at The River Church in Alton. She was a very talented singer and artist. She enjoyed swimming, music, watching movies, going to amusement parks, and an occasional motorcycle ride with her dad. She liked spending time with her family and friends, but the love of her life was her son Kayden. She loved spending time with him at the park, taking car rides, or just rocking him to sleep.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the funeral home. Pastor Mark Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the family for a charity to be named later.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.