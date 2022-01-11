Casey Andrew Parker was born to Charles and Donna Parker on May 17th, 1977, in Alton, IL. Casey loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest by spending time with family, grandchildren, cooking, and hanging out with friends. So many will remember Casey as the life of the party. Casey attended Alton Public Schools. At the time of his departure, he was employed as a sub-contractor for Footprint. Casey departed this earthly life on Tuesday January 04, 2022, at the tender age of 44 with his wife by his side. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kennett C Edelen and Margaret J. Edelen, and his son Charles Anthony Parker. He leaves to cherish in his memory the love of his life and wife of 20 years, Shamekia S. Parker; his parents Charles and Donna Parker; his grandmother, Betty Parker; also his children, Deshon (Radiesha), Equae’, Jaylen, Jabrael, Austazia, and Quest; 7 grandchildren; two sisters, Sarah Parker and Abby (Scott); one brother, Sam (Braden) and a host of nieces, nephews and many close family and friends. Visitation Tuesday January 11, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at Cathy Williams and Sons F.H. 1695 Oakwood Ave. Alton, IL 62002
