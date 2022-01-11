Casey Parker

Casey Andrew Parker  was born to  Charles and  Donna  Parker on  May  17th, 1977, in Alton, IL. Casey  loved  life  and  enjoyed  it  to  the  fullest  by spending  time  with  family,  grandchildren,  cooking, and hanging out  with  friends. So many will remember  Casey  as the life of  the party. Casey  attended Alton Public Schools. At the  time  of  his departure, he was employed as a sub-contractor for Footprint. Casey  departed  this earthly life on  Tuesday January 04, 2022,  at  the  tender  age  of  44  with his  wife  by  his  side.  He  was  preceded  in  death by his maternal  grandparents, Kennett  C  Edelen  and  Margaret  J.  Edelen,  and  his  son  Charles Anthony Parker. He  leaves  to  cherish  in  his  memory  the  love  of his life  and wife  of  20  years,  Shamekia  S.  Parker; his parents Charles and Donna Parker; his grandmother,  Betty  Parker;  also  his  children, Deshon  (Radiesha),  Equae’,  Jaylen,  Jabrael, Austazia,  and  Quest;  7  grandchildren;  two  sisters,  Sarah  Parker  and  Abby  (Scott);  one  brother,  Sam  (Braden)  and  a  host  of  nieces,  nephews and many close family and friends. Visitation Tuesday January 11, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at Cathy Williams and Sons F.H. 1695 Oakwood Ave. Alton, IL 62002