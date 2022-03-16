Carrie Panyik

Carrie “Sis” Lee Panyik, 44, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 4:11 pm, at OSF Healthcare in Alton, with her family by her side.
She was born on January 9, 1978, in Alton, the daughter of Larry Panyik and Mary Scott.
Carrie was a strong and courageous girl. She was loved by so many. She spent the last several years living at Beverly Farm in Godfrey, where she made so many friends. Carrie was the “Bingo Queen”. She loved to play games, read, color, and watch movies and musicals.
Along with her parents, Larry and Linda Panyik, and Robert and Mary Scott, she is survived by a sister and brother, Kellie (Greg) Romano, and Chad (Whitley) Scott; step-siblings, Troy (Laura) Scott, and Ginger Toolen; nieces and nephews, Lily Romano, McKenna Scott, Connor Scott, Caroline Scott, Nicole (James) Day, Donovan Scott, and Liberty Scott; and a great-nephew, Archer Day; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Carrie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Steve and Sally Panyik, Rueben West and Revil King, Vera Scott, and Norma Crossland; and a special uncle, Dale King.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 1 to 3 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where services will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 10 am, with Pastor Terry McKinzie officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Vernon Memorial Gardens in Mt. Vernon, IL.
Memorials can be made to Make A Wish Foundation. Carrie was very passionate about the organization, as they sent her on her “Dream Trip” as a young girl, to Disney World.
