Carolyn Klocke

Carolyn Faye (nee, Blocker) Klocke, 78, passed away June 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.
Born April 25, 1944 in Leachville, Ark., she was the daughter of Jack and Eva Dee (Coburn) Blocker.
Carolyn married William "Bill" Everett in 1960. He preceded in death in 1979. She was also preceded in death by husband, Kenneth L. Klocke, Sr. who died in 2020 after 41 years together.
Carolyn had worked as a bartender at "The Brass lamp Lounge" in Wood River Bowl before retiring.
She is survived by six children, Phillip Everett (George Woods) of Oak Park, Sherri Malone of Alton, Paul (Stacey) Everett of Wood River, LtCol USMC Brian (Christie) Everett of Hampstead, NC, Cathy Brainerd of Grafton, Kenneth Klocke, Jr. of Grafton; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and a brother, Jim (Rose) Blocker of Rineyville, KY.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; daughter, Marie Everett Gold; son-in-law, Troy Brainerd; grandson, Brian Brainerd; sisters, Edith Wachter, Wanda Burgin, Darlene Hetler; and brother, Donald Blocker.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am, Thursday, June 9 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Indian Creek Cemetery near Hamburg.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.