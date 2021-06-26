Carolyn J. James, 84, passed away at 8:07 am Sunday November 29, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
She was born on July 18, 1936 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Clyde & Louise (English) Freeman.
Carolyn married Paul James in Harrison, AR and he preceded her in death on June 7, 2018.
She was an active member of Main St. Methodist Church in Alton where she served as a council member and chaired the women’s ministry. She was an active member of the Mississippi Valley Garden Club and was a very avid gardener. She was a member of a book club, knitting club, and loved the theatre.
Carolyn earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from SIUE with a minor in art. She retired from General Electric and the Internal Revenue Service in Kansas City where she worked in claims. After her retirement, she moved to Godfrey to be near her family.
Carolyn is survived by three children, Robert James (Howard Grothe) of California, Diane McAdams (Clark) of Weatherfield, CT, Teena Read (Rich) of Godfrey; a brother, Gerald Clyde Freeman of Arizona; a sister-in-law, Joanna Sue Franklin (Ken) of Tallahassee, FL; four grandchildren, Shannon Castellanos (Antonio Rosario), Jennifer Ahrens (Eric), Nathan Gerdes (Kristin), Donny Funk (Angela); eight great grandchildren, Adrien, Andrew and Alexander Ahrens, Kaylee Mitchell, Julien Castellanos, Blake and Beau Gerdes, Evelyn and Brayden Funk.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Rebecca Bouchez and Sharon Dian, and a sister-in-law, Janice Freeman.
Cremation rites were accorded.
A visitation celebrating her life will be held 10 AM until time of a memorial service at 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Main Street Methodist Church in Alton. Reverend Alberto Ramirez Salazar and Reverend Patrick Thatcher will officiate.
Interment is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Greenhill Cemetery, 209 E Water Street, Sullivan, IL 61951.
Memorials may be made to Main St. Methodist Church in Alton or the American Lung Association.
