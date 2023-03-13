Carolyn June (Dodson) Friedrich, 81, of Cleveland, TN., formerly of Roxana, IL., passed away, Friday, December 16th, 2022.
Carolyn was born September 1st, 1941, in Alton, IL., to Hoyt Mitchell Dodson and Vera Evelyn Reynolds. She graduated from Roxana High School, class of 1959. She attended and graduated with a B.A in Education from the University of Illinois, class of 1963. At the University of Illinois, she met and later married LTJG Larry Morgan Friedrich, United States Navy, on February 1st, 1964, in East Alton, IL. Carolyn taught English at Granite City High School, Granite City, IL., and was a Real Estate Agent in Southern California, for over 30 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 98, Fairview Heights, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband brother Wyatt Earle Dodson and niece Lynn Evans.
She is survived by her sons; Eric M. Friedrich (Michelle) of Cleveland, TN., and Jeffrey M. Friedrich
(Kala) of Panama City Beach, FL. Grandsons; Thomas M. Friedrich of Severn, MD, Sgt. Andrew M. Friedrich, U. S Army, of Fort Gordon, GA., Ryan R. Craig of The Citadel, Charleston, SC., and Connor M. Friedrich of Panama City Beach, FL., Granddaughter, Calli E. Friedrich of Panama City Beach, FL., and nephew Scott Dodson of East Alton, IL.
Services will be April 15th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Hurley Funeral Home, Havana IL., followed by private Internment services at Easton Cemetery, Easton, IL.
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is assisting with arrangements.