Carolyn Faye Brown, 82, passed away at 9:05 p.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her home.
Born Jan. 14, 1939 in Winchester, IL, she was the daughter of Everett A. and Janice (Redden) Steelman.
She graduated from Roxana High School and married her high school sweetheart, Robert N. Brown Sept. 20, 1957. He preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2015. She was a dedicated wife and homemaker. Together they raised 5 beautiful children. She enjoyed her yard sales, Elvis, country music, and home decorating. Her legacy is the wonderful family she and her late husband leave behind.
Survivors include her children, Robert (Gina) Brown of East Alton, James (Kelli) Brown of Bethalto, Kathleen (Greg) Crews of Bethalto, Jack (LaDonna) Brown of Bunker Hill, and Charles (Sarah) Brown of Bethalto; 11 grandchildren, Bobbie Schlemer, Brandie Brown, Joshua Brown, Jordan Brown, Chris Brown, Tanner Brown, Jessica Springer, Jake Crews, Justin Brown, Gage Brown, and Eli Brown; 9 great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Cynthia Steelman.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Zachary Crews and Ashley Brown; and two brothers, Richard “Dick” Steelman and Everett L. “Bud” Steelman.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the caregivers for the wonderful, kind assistance and care given to our loved one during this time. You are truly appreciated.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 8 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until services begin at 12 p.m. Pastor Ron Woods will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be given to Riverbend Family Ministries.
