Carolyn Deardeuff

Carolyn DeAnn (West) Deardeuff, 60 passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Born February 20, 1962, she was the daughter of Daymond and Judith (Kasiewcz) West of Wood River, IL
Carolyn graduated from Roxanna High School in 1980. She married Kenneth Ralph Deardeuff of Wood River on September 20, 1980. They were married until his death on August 27, 2021.
Carolyn received her Associates Degree in applied science from Lewis and Clark Community College in 1993. She continued to work in the administrative and accounting field until her retirement in 2012.
She is survived by her two children and their spouses; daughter, Katy and Justin Martin of Godfrey; son, Kenneth Deardeuff and Stephanie Fitzgerald of Alton; three grandchildren, Gabrielle, Miles, and Rykerlee. She is also survived by two siblings and their spouses; brother, Tim West and Crystal Anderson-West of O'Fallon, MO and a sister, Karla and Walter Burgess of Florissant, MO.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Daymond Leon West.
Visitation and Memorial Service will be Sunday, June 26 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, IL starting at 10:30 am with a short service starting at 11:00 am. Rev. Eddie West will officiate. Family will host a luncheon following immediately.
Memorial urn of both Kenneth and Carolyn will be buried at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.