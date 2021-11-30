Caroline A. Taylor, 75, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at OSF Healthcare in Alton.
She was born on April 5, 1946, in Bloomfield, MO, the daughter of George H. and Dorothy A. (Wilson) Murphy. She married Stephen R. Taylor, Sr., in Cottage Hills.
Caroline retired from Olin Corporation as a quality control specialist. She was a huge fan of Silver Dollar City and Branson. Caroline was also a member of the Silver Dollar City Pin Trader Club, and she had every pin to date. She also enjoyed traveling, all animals, watching her birds outside, and she loved Christmas. Caroline also loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by a sister, Gail Murphy of East Alton; a sister-in-law, Karen Gustafson of Bunker Hill; special family members, Jeff and Shelly Waters; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces; great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Along with her parents and husband, Stephen, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen R. Taylor, Jr.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 10:30 am until time of service at 12 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Tim Naylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens
Memorials can be made to Nancy Fancies Animal Rescue and/or The Wounded Warriors Project.
