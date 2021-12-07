Carole Diane Massalone (Lawson), 83, left this earthly life to be with Our Lord in Heaven, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 1, 1938 in Alton the daughter of the late John and Carolyn (Pfeffer) Lawson. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. On June 23, 1956 in Alton, Carole married Samuel A. Massalone and he preceded her in death on May 2, 1998. Carole was a lifelong Catholic and practiced her religion diligently, a longtime member of both SS Peter & Paul and St. Mary’s Church’s, she most often could be found at Sunday Mass, Bible Study or the Chapel at St. Anthony’s. She loved GOD. She also took annual retreats to Thomas Merton’s Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky for Spiritual awakening, being Silent and in Prayer, listening for the voice of God. An avid nature lover, she was a longtime member of the Sierra club and loved midnight walks at the Nature Institute. Surviving are one daughter, Barbara Varble of Alton, three sons, Phil A. Massalone of Godfrey, Mark A. Massalone (Dianely) of Alton, Michael C. Massalone of Alton, six grandchildren, Emma Massalone of L.A., California, Anna Massalone of Alton, Brandie Hughson of Bethalto, Kristin Kuehnel (Seth) of Jerseyville, Diane Massalone of Edwardsville and Anthony S. Massalone of Alton, four great grandchildren, Noah, Will, and Dylan Kuehnel and Sylvie Hughson. One brother, Steven Lawson of Wood River and one sister, Barbara Sewell of Alton. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son in law, Steve Varble and one grandson, Sammy Massalone and four brothers, John, Joe, Mike and Bill Lawson. There will be a prayer service at 3:45 p.m. followed by a visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Father Paul Nguyen, OMV will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Nature Institute or the Sierra Club. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com