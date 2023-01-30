Carol Woodman

Carol Ann Woodman, 83, died at 10:59 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her residence. She was born September 5, 1939 in St. Louis, MO the daughter of the late Alfred and Stella (Mehringer) Huck. She worked as a secretary for the FAA and proofreader (general contractor) for the Army station on Goodfellow in St. Louis, MO. Surviving are one son, Alan Rapp of Godfrey and one sister, Mary Schwent (Paul) of O’Fallon, MO. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Allison Marie Rapp. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com
