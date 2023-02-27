Carol Watsker

Carol Ann Watsker, 78, died Friday, February 24, 2023 at her home in Alton. Born November 28, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Joseph and Sadie (Taylor) Watsker. She graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1962 and was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She retired from Jefferson Smurfit in Alton. Carol was a Marine Mom and loved her sons and pets and she enjoyed her “Girls Club.” Surviving are two sons, Ronald D. Maher of Alton and Bradley K. Maher of Alton, one grandson, Conner Maher of New Orleans, LA, a sister, Janice Brown and several nieces, nephews and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Maher and a sister, Marilyn Ries. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church or the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
