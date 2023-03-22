Carol Ulrich

Carol J. Ulrich, 80, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on July 2, 1942 in Pontiac, MI the daughter of William and Norma (Nicholson) Honchell. Carol married George Ulrich July 18, 1964 and he survives.
Carol was a registered nurse for over 50 years, and worked at Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital North East. She served as the President of AORN, and was the Chairman of the Board at Altwood Credit Union. Carol had many interests including horseback riding and care, reading, playing cards, and knitting. She was well known for her seamstress talents. Carol is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband, George; she is survived by three children and a son-in-law, Shannon Fleming of Godfrey, Kara and Shawn Thompson of Hartford, and Aaron Ulrich of Dorsey; two siblings, William "Bill" Honchell Jr. and Joyce Sue Douglas; three grandchildren, Anthony Ulrich, Jorgi Fleming, and Rebecca Thompson; and many other relatives and friends.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Roy.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Breast Cancer Research, Diabetes Awareness, St. Jude's, or to the 5 A's.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home of Bethalto will oversee arrangements.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.