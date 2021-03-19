Carol Jean Titsworth, 70, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her residence.
Born June 29, 1950 in Granite City, she was the daughter of Garfield and Margaret (Dunn) Newberry.
On February 25, 1972 in Pontoon Beach, she married Elmer Edward Titsworth. He survives.
Surviving also are two daughters, Stacy Pulido and Lisa Little both of Wood River; three grandchildren, Alissa Little, Zachary Titsworth, Brenden Freeman; great grandson, Kameryn Titsworth; brother, Allen Newberry of Marine; sisters, Nancy Harshaw of Wood River and Karen Simpson of Granite City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Kelsey Titsworth; and brother, David Newberry.
Visitation will be from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, Sunday, March 21 at Marks mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Tim Miller will officiate.
Private burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the 1st Baptist Church in Roxana.