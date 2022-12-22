Carol Stevenson

Carol Lynn (Adams) Stevenson, 69, died at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center. Born December 14, 1953 in Alton, she was the daughter of the late Juanita (Ritchey) and Homer M. Adams. She married David M. Stevenson on May 19, 1973 in Alton. He survives. Carol was a member of River of Life Church in Godfrey. She had a deep and sustaining Christian faith in Jesus. She was a dedicated mother and wife who loved to cook and entertain for friends and family. She loved deeply and always had a compassionate, listening ear. Along with her husband, David, she is survived by a daughter, Natalie Stevenson Merrill of Godfrey (her husband, Cole Merrill, passed away in 2018), and their child, Vivian, two sons, Chad Stevenson (Megan) of Godfrey, and their children, Macy, Lexi, Reid, and Paige, and Cody Stevenson (Nicole) of Godfrey, and their children, Finnley, Oliver, and Isla, a sister, Vicky (Adams) Nemec (Dr. Edward Nemec) of Godfrey, two brothers, Scott Adams (Lori) of Alton, and Matt Adams (Susan) of Chesterfield. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Pastor Roger Bruce will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Community Hope Center. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
