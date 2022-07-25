Carol Stamper

Carol Joyce Stamper, 87, formerly of Roxana, IL died at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, IL.
She was born July 9, 1935, in Harrisburg, IL to the late Robert “Earl” and Laura “Esther” (Gibbs) Smith. Carol was the owner of Stamper Ceramics in Roxana. She also spent many years as a Boy Scout leader but could only handle one as a Girl Scout leader.
She is survived by a daughter, Joyce (Randy) Brueggeman of Bethalto; a son, Kenneth (Martha) Stamper of Roxana; a daughter-in-law Cheryl Stamper of Cathlamet, WA; 6 grandchildren Kyle (Emily) Brueggeman, Amy (Pat) Friedel, Jared (Joy) Brueggeman, Chris (Houda) Stamper, Thomas Stamper and Jacob Stamper, 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ramona “Earline” (Norman) Fry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Stephen Michael Stamper.
Visitation will be July 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home with Pastor Debra Hoertel officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com