Carol "Joan" Schmidt, 89, passed away 6:45 am, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at her residence.
Born December 23, 1933 in Newman, IL, she was the daughter of Waldo J. "Jeep" and Lucille "Cele" (Bender) Myers.
She co-owned and operated Schmidt's Christmas Tree Farm in Landenberg, PA since 1970.
She married Ellis August Schmidt who preceded her in death on May 26, 2022.
Surviving are a son, Erich (Allison) Schmidt of Landenberg, PA; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a brother, Douglas (Carolyn) Myers of Montrose, CO; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Bailey of Independence, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Lisa Schmidt.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11 am, Saturday, March 18 at St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery in Midway, IL
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.