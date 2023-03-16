Carol Munzert

Carol Sue Munzert, 81, of Glen Carbon, IL, born Thursday, Oct. 23, 1941, in Glen Carbon, IL, died Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at Liberty Village Nursing Home in Maryville, IL.
Mrs. Munzert was a retired telephone operator and homemaker. She loved kids and babysat for 4 children out of her home over the years, with each treated as if they were her own child. She also loved working in the yard and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and musical concerts. More than anything, she just enjoyed being with family and friends. Everyone who knew her considered her one of the sweetest people they knew.
Leach; loving husband, Donald Munzert; three sisters, Neva Berdick, Roberta Critchley and Loretta Dawson; and five brothers, Carl, Ray, Ralph, Billy Joe and Don Leach.
Surviving is her son Ray and daughter-in-law Janet; two grandchildren, Amanda and Daniel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association or Trinity Lutheran Ministries.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville, IL, from 4 to 7 p.m. Family may arrive at 3 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Mar. 20, 2023, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville, IL, with Pastor John Shank officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
SAKSA MATEER FUNERAL HOME, Edwardsville, IL