Carol Frey

Carol E. Frey, age 78 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.
She was born on Tuesday, June 20, 1944, in Breese, IL, the daughter of Vincent B. and Catherine A. (nee Schweirjohn) Wessel.
On Saturday, August 24, 1963, she married Duane G. Frey at Immaculaton Conception Church-Pierron, IL, who survives.
Mrs. Frey grew up on the family farm in Pierron and graduated from St Paul High School in 1963. After marriage she and her husband operated a small farm south of Highland. While raising her 5 children she helped on the farm and later attended cosmetology school. She worked as a beautician both in and out of the home for many years.
Mrs. Frey was a member of St Paul Catholic Church, the former Saint Anne Alter Society and was Secretary for the Catholic Fraternal Life Council 56. She participated in a bowling league and bunco club for many years.
She was a devoted wife and mother and loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She instilled in her family discipline, hard work, and a love for each other. She was a talented quilter, seamstress, and loved to play bingo and cards. She enjoyed lending a helping hand not only to her children but her brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. There was not a time that she didn’t make herself available to help.
Survivors include:
Husband - Duane G. Frey, Highland, IL
Daughter - Gail A. Lankford, Crawfordville, FL
Son - Dean A. (Mary Kay) Frey, Springfield, MO
Son - Steven E. Frey, Highland, IL
Daughter - Kristina L. (Mark) Nagel, Alhambra, IL
Daughter - Jill E. (Matt) Cox, Salem, IL
Grandchild - Nathan K (Taylor) Lankford
Grandchild - Justin D. (Carrie) Lankford
Grandchild - Tyler D. Frey
Grandchild - Garrett M. Frey
Grandchild - R. Jaxon Frey
Grandchild - Peyton S. Nagel
Grandchild - Samuel M. Cox
Great Grandchild - Addison F. Lankford
Great Grandchild - Jordyn G. Lankford
Great Grandchild - Kenzie L. Lankford
Great Grandchild - Noah H. Lankford
Great Grandchild - Ella G. Lankford
Sister - Lucille J. Rakers, Highland, IL
Sister - Mary Lou (Virgil) Voss, Saint Rose, IL
Sister - Rita H. Horstman, Spencer, WI
Brother - Paul J. Wessel, Pocahontas, IL
Brother - Robert W. (Jan) Wessel, Pierron, IL
Brother - Andrew A. (Jane) Wessel, Pierron, IL
Brother - Michael E. (Carol) Wessel, Alhambra, IL.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Vincent B. Wessel-DOD 10/26/85
Mother - Catherine A. Wessel,nee Schweirjohn DOD 11/12/10
Son-In-Law - Larry Lankford DOD 7/20/17
Brother - John H. Wessel DOD 5/23/70
Brother-In-Law - Robert Horstman DOD 4/5/10.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leaps of Love or Saint Paul Catholic Church.