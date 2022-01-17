Carol R. Dodson, 71, formerly of Bethalto, passed away at 10:01pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the emergency room at Anderson Hospital. She was born on November 17, 1950, in Salem, Illinois, the daughter of the late William H. and Mary M. (Burnett) Gibson. She married James M. “Jim” Dodson on December 23, 1970, in Wood River, and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2013. Survivors include a grandson: Kyle Doyle of South Roxana, a sister: Donna Randall of Florida, and many special friends.
A homemaker, Carol volunteered countless hours at South Roxana Elementary School where she became famously known as “Grandma Carol.” She formerly attended the Roxana Church of the Nazarene. She loved to fish, volunteer, and talk.
In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 9am until time of memorial services at 10:30am on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Steve Oertle will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
